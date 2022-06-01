MasterChef Junior Contestant On Teaming With Miz, Wanting Miz to Invite Her to WWE Appearance

A WWE-themed episode of MasterChef Junior airs tomorrow night, and the contestant who teamed up with the Miz recently discussed the experience. Ivy, who is an eight year-old contestant on this season, was paired off with Miz in the episode, which walso features Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and then-WWE star Ember Moon teaming with the young competitors. Ivy spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On teaming up with Miz in the episode: “I’m not gonna lie, when he first walked in, his opening line was about how he could cook with a microwave and that’s it … But then once he got in there, his competitiveness kicked in from wrestling, and I felt like he really wanted to win.”

On wanting to be invited into the ring: “I’d like to say something to The Miz. ’ve invited him to my arena, so I think he should invite me to his arena.”

The episode airs tomorrow night at 9 PM ET on FOX.