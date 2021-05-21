Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

A tag team bout has been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on Thursday’s show that TJP and Fallah Baah will face Petey Williams and Josh Alexander on next week’s show.

TJP and Baah were previously tag team partners, but had fallen out of doing so when TJP began chasing the X-Division Championship. They reunited this week but were confronted by Williams, who had tagged with TJP at Impact Under Siege. Williams said he had better chemistry with Josh Alexander anyway, and the match was made soon after.