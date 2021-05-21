Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.20.21  

Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

Rohit starts with a burst of energy but Jake floors him. The ref checks on Rohit as Mahabali Shera attacks Jake on the outside. Back in the ring, Rohit spin kicks Jake in the gut. Jake attempts a comeback but Rohit continues his dynamic attack. A buzzsaw kick knocks Jake loopy but wakes up for a two count. Jake clubs him in the back and delivers a right jab. Jake charges him in the corner with a spear for a near fall. Rohit gets caught on a cannonball attempt but escapes to hit a jumping flatliner. Rohit scores a near fall and chains a crossface. Jake attempts a suplex but Shera trips the leg and Rohit falls on top for a pinfall, with Shera holding weight down on Jake’s leg in the process. Jake brutalizes Shera as Rohit watches on and begs him to stop. Jake lines up a table in the corner and spears him through it.

WINNER: Rohit Raju

**3/4

This was a solid match that didn’t outstay its welcome. The post-match attack took a very long time to develop and this storyline is pretty weak. Jake also desperately needs to win a match.

*Taylor Wilde is interviewed backstage where Tenille approaches, still pitching a tag team. Wilde is still just as uninterested.

Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood

Tenille is aiming to pick up a win over one half of the new tag champs, in an effort to challenge for the belts, despite Taylor Wilde having no interest in teaming. Tenille busts out a butterfly suplex to counter Kiera’s quickness. Kiera takes an advantage as we head to break. Kiera backs her up with a superkick but Tenille bounces off the ropes with a clothesline. Tenille rolls her up to score a quick win over the champ. Tasha and Kiera jump Kaleb and Tenille. Kimber and Susan join in on the beatdown but Taylor Wilde comes out for the save. The numbers game gets to them however, until Havok hits the ring. They head up the ramp but Decay’s music hits and they scream and run out the side.

WINNER: Tenille Dashwood

This was short but got the point across and had good work.

*Jordynne Grace informs Rachael Ellering that she got a match scheduled tonight against her, following their loss. Ellering had thought that they would pick up a win together to get back on track but Jordynne seems to have other ideas. This was a short segment but well executed.

VSK vs. Petey Williams

VSK looked great in a losing effort against El Phantasmo in both men’s IMPACT debuts. Petey hits a rana over the rope looking timeless. VSK hits his slam/splash combo that looks splendid. They go back and forth with Petey hitting his tilt-a-whirl side Russian for a near fall. Petey looks for The Destroyer but VSK has it well scouted. VSK shines in his striking but Petey hits a pop-up bomb and a Canadian Destroyer for a good win.

WINNER: Petey Williams

***

That was a good match and I continue to enjoy watching VSK and Petey Williams and always hits. Perhaps they’re building Petey for a little feud with Josh Alexander.

*Rich Swann is interviewed and calls out W. Morrisey but things get intense when he comes out of nowhere and sends him out of the building.

*TJP continues killing it at Swinger’s Palace. He glances over to the Swingerellas, where he sees his former partner, Fallah Bahh in a dress. TJP is excited to have his partner back after teaming with Petey Williams temporarily. Petey overhears and schedules a tag against him with Josh Alexander.

*Moose is feeling confident, listing the gods that he stands amongst. As he starts ranting, Kenny Omega’s music hits. Callis grabs the mic and lists Moose as a bust and wasted potential. He laughs at the fact that he couldn’t even win a title in ROH. He also counts Moose’s super bowl rings. Callis thinks he’s going to come up a bit short like he always does. Moose gets fired up and Omega steps up. Omega threatens him with a One Winged Angel and Moose eggs him on. The Big LG and The Machine Gun come towards the ring to interrupt. Sami Callihan appears out of nowhere to back up IMPACT.

*Talk n’ Shop Live is announced for Baltimore, MD.

Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering

The former tag champs are now colliding after Grace asked for this match. They begin with some technical work and joint manipulation. They trade arm wringers and break aggressively with Grace driving her into the corner. They head to break as the intensity picks up. Grace dispplays some heavy strikes and a rough style. Grace looks for a full nelson but can’t wrap around Rachael. Rachael hits a burst of offense with a senton. They trade pin attempts with Rachael holding on tight to secure the win. Grace embraces her partner and walks up the ramp.

WINNER: Rachael Ellering

***1/4

That was a well worked match that told a good story. They have been holding out on this heel turn for quite some time. It should be interesting to see where this goes.

*Brian Myers attacks Matt Cardona backstage.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. FinJuice (c)

Juice and Fulton kick things off trading big shots early. FinJuice works together to floor Fulton. They continue to execute double bulldogs, dropkicks, and flpajacks. The team chemistry is shining as the champs are rolling. During the break, Ace and Fulton outsmarted the champs on the outside to get the advantage. Ace busts out his playing card for the paper cut. Juice breaks free and hits the tag to Finlay. Ace is stunned while Finlay hits the ropes to dive on Fulton. Fulton takes charge and looks to boot both men but Juice counters with jabs. Ace hits his double jump kick and we almost have new champs. Fulton lifts Juice for a chokeslam and Ace hits The Fold from the top rope. Fulton’s chokeslam is coutnerd by a stunner and Finlay hits a superplex. Fulton is lifted for a Doomdsday Device but its countered. Juice helps his partner out of trouble and they double up on Fulton to retain their belts.

WINNERS: FinJuice

***1/4

*Violent by Design’s music hits. Eric Young hands in the Call Your Shot trophy that Rhino possesses. Rhino and Joe Doering step in, calling their shot.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Violent by Design vs. FinJuice

Doering hits his crossbody, Rhino hits a Gore. Doering hits a DVD and a lariat to capture the IMPACT Tag belts.

WINNERS: Violent by Design

This was pretty crazy and unexpected, with excellent execution following a quality main event. Great stuff here, placing the tag belts on a very fresh duo.

*We get a new Slammiversary teaser with Daniel Bryan teased.