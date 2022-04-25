wrestling / News
NJPW News: Match For This Week’s NJPW On AXS, Antonio Inkoi vs. Great Muta Bout Online
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced the match for this week’s NJPW on AXS. The network’s schedule notes that this week’s show will be the 2022 New Japan Cup final between Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr.
– NJPW released the following full match for this week’s Free Match Monday, with Antonio Inoki facing Great Muta from the Fukuoka Dome on May 1st, 1994:
