Various News: Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK, Preview For Next Straight Up Steve Austin

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

– The following matches are set for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch:

* Grudge Match: Michael Elgin vs. Rhino
* No Disqualification Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Sami Callihan
* Impact Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. Reno Scum
* X Division Championship: Jake Crist (c) vs. Rich Swann

– This week’s NXT UK will feature The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, along with Mark Andrews vs. James Drake with a tag team title shot on the line.

– This week’s NXT features the following matches:

* Damian Priest vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail
* Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne
* Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed
* Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle

– Episode three of Straight Up Steve Austin will feature Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. You can see a preview below.

