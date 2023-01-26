wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up
The lineup is official for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. WWE announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS
* Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer
* Dante Chen vs. Kale Dixon
The full announcement is below:
Mensah and SCRYPTS set for high-flying collision on NXT Level Up
An exciting episode of NXT Level Up will feature Oro Mensah battling SCRYPTS in a fast-paced main event, Dante Chen taking on newcomer Kale Dixon, and Lola Vice making her debut against Dani Palmer.
For Mensah and SCRYPTS, animosity has increased in recent weeks, especially after the mysterious @nxt_anonymous account caught SCRYPTS leaving his calling card in Mensah’s locker.
Now, the stage is set for an electric main event, as Mensah seeks his third straight win on WWE’s newest brand, while SCRYPTS hopes to remain undefeated since exploding onto the NXT 2.0 scene with a win over Guru Raaj in November.
A crowd favorite on NXT Level Up, Chen is aiming to bounce back from a tough loss to Dijak when he takes on the debuting Dixon.
Dixon is a former college baseball standout with an imposing presence, and he has the opportunity to make an unforgettable first impression if he can knock off the seasoned veteran.
Speaking of promising competitors primed to debut, Vice, an accomplished MMA fighter and NXT’s first Cuban-American Superstar, is set for a tough test in her first match when she battles Palmer.
A relative newcomer herself, Palmer is searching for her first career victory, despite impressive showings against the likes of Sol Ruca and Thea Hail.
Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!
