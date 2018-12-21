Matches Set For New Year’s Eve MLW: Fusion Marathon on BeIN

– BeIn Sports has posted the schedule for their New Year’s Eve MLW: Fusion marathon. You can see the full set of matches below from the marathon, which begins at 6 AM ET on December 31st (per PWInsider:

6 AM:

*Teddy Hart vs. John Hennigan: Winner to challenge MLW Champion Low Ki.

*MLW Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Joey Janela: Falls Count Anywhere.

7 AM:

*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. John Hennigan.

*Tom Lawlor vs. Mike Parrow: No Holds Barred Cage Challenge.

8 AM:

*Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. Rich Swann & ACH for the MLW Tag Team Championship.

*Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Danny Santiago.

*Fred Yehi and Simon Gotch (with Tom Lawlor) vs. Michael Patrick and Leo Brien (with Colonel Robert Parker and Parrow)

9 AM:

*Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Hager.

*Kevin Sullivan confronts Brian Pillman Jr.

10 AM:

vvvv

*Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Drago & Rey Horus.

11 AM:

*WARGAMES: Sami Callihan captains the Ravagers of Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines (Fulton and Leon Scott) & Abyss vs. John Morrison & Tommy Dreamer & Barrington Hughes & Kotto Brazil and Shane Strickland

12 PM:

*PCO vs. Brody King.

*The Hart Foundation vs. The Stud Stable.

*Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan vs. Joey Janela & Aria Blake.

1 PM:

*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Rey Fenix.

*Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.

*Myron Reed vs. Jason Cade.

2 PM:

*LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Pentagon Jr. (with Konnan) in a Mexican Massacre Match.

*ACH vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

*Simon Gotch vs. Gangrel in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.

*Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Jake St. Patrick.

3 PM:

*Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart.

* Jimmy Yuta vs. El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)

*Vandal Ortagun vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

4 PM:

*Tom Lawlor vs. Shane Strickland.

*Hijo de L.A. Park vs. the returning Sammy Guevara.

*The Smash ‘n Dash Connection (Barrington Hughes and Kotto Brazil) vs. the Samoan Island Tribe (Samu and Lance Anoa’i)

5 PM:

*LA Park vs. PCO.

*Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal with Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.

6 PM:

*The Hart Foundation vs. Rich Swann & ACH & Marko Stunt.

*Brody King vs. Tommy Dreamer.

*Puma King debuts.

7 PM:

*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Daga.

*Maxwell J. Friedman (with Aria Blake) vs. Jason Cade vs. Jimmy Yuta: Elimination Match for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

*Marko Stunt vs. Myron Reed.

8 PM:

*Sami Callihan vs. Tom Lawlor in a Chicago Street Fight.

*Leo Brien and Michael Patrick vs. Swoggle and Joey Ryan.

*Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Rex Bacchus

9 PM:

*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland.

*Gringo Loco vs. Marko Stunt.

*Trey Miguel vs. Kotto Brazil

10 PM:

*Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) for the MLW Tag Team Championship.

*Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Simon Gotch vs. Ariel Dominguez in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.

11 PM:

*Rush vs. Sammy Guevara.

*Ace Romero vs. Marko Stunt.

12 AM:

*Dragon Lee vs. DJZ.

*Rush vs. Rich Swann.

*El Hijo de LA Park vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Gringo Loco vs. Hijo del LA Park to crown the new The Middleweight Champion in a Four Way Ladder Match