Matches Set For New Year’s Eve MLW: Fusion Marathon on BeIN
– BeIn Sports has posted the schedule for their New Year’s Eve MLW: Fusion marathon. You can see the full set of matches below from the marathon, which begins at 6 AM ET on December 31st (per PWInsider:
6 AM:
*Teddy Hart vs. John Hennigan: Winner to challenge MLW Champion Low Ki.
*MLW Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Joey Janela: Falls Count Anywhere.
7 AM:
*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. John Hennigan.
*Tom Lawlor vs. Mike Parrow: No Holds Barred Cage Challenge.
8 AM:
*Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. Rich Swann & ACH for the MLW Tag Team Championship.
*Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Danny Santiago.
*Fred Yehi and Simon Gotch (with Tom Lawlor) vs. Michael Patrick and Leo Brien (with Colonel Robert Parker and Parrow)
9 AM:
*Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Hager.
*Kevin Sullivan confronts Brian Pillman Jr.
10 AM:
*Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Drago & Rey Horus.
11 AM:
*WARGAMES: Sami Callihan captains the Ravagers of Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines (Fulton and Leon Scott) & Abyss vs. John Morrison & Tommy Dreamer & Barrington Hughes & Kotto Brazil and Shane Strickland
12 PM:
*PCO vs. Brody King.
*The Hart Foundation vs. The Stud Stable.
*Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan vs. Joey Janela & Aria Blake.
1 PM:
*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Rey Fenix.
*Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.
*Myron Reed vs. Jason Cade.
2 PM:
*LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Pentagon Jr. (with Konnan) in a Mexican Massacre Match.
*ACH vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
*Simon Gotch vs. Gangrel in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.
*Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Jake St. Patrick.
3 PM:
*Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart.
* Jimmy Yuta vs. El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)
*Vandal Ortagun vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
4 PM:
*Tom Lawlor vs. Shane Strickland.
*Hijo de L.A. Park vs. the returning Sammy Guevara.
*The Smash ‘n Dash Connection (Barrington Hughes and Kotto Brazil) vs. the Samoan Island Tribe (Samu and Lance Anoa’i)
5 PM:
*LA Park vs. PCO.
*Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal with Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan.
6 PM:
*The Hart Foundation vs. Rich Swann & ACH & Marko Stunt.
*Brody King vs. Tommy Dreamer.
*Puma King debuts.
7 PM:
*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Daga.
*Maxwell J. Friedman (with Aria Blake) vs. Jason Cade vs. Jimmy Yuta: Elimination Match for the MLW Middleweight Championship.
*Marko Stunt vs. Myron Reed.
8 PM:
*Sami Callihan vs. Tom Lawlor in a Chicago Street Fight.
*Leo Brien and Michael Patrick vs. Swoggle and Joey Ryan.
*Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Rex Bacchus
9 PM:
*MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland.
*Gringo Loco vs. Marko Stunt.
*Trey Miguel vs. Kotto Brazil
10 PM:
*Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (with Konnan) vs. LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) for the MLW Tag Team Championship.
*Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
*Simon Gotch vs. Ariel Dominguez in the Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge.
11 PM:
*Rush vs. Sammy Guevara.
*Ace Romero vs. Marko Stunt.
12 AM:
*Dragon Lee vs. DJZ.
*Rush vs. Rich Swann.
*El Hijo de LA Park vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Gringo Loco vs. Hijo del LA Park to crown the new The Middleweight Champion in a Four Way Ladder Match