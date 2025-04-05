wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The following was announced for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on USA Network and Netflix internationally:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: B-Fab & Michin vs. Alba Fyre & Piper Niven vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkria vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler
* Rey Fenix vs. Berto
* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest face-to-face
* Cody Rhodes returns
