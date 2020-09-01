WWE News: Matt Bloom & William Regal Hype NXT Title Iron Man Match, Contestants For R-Truth Game Show Season Finale

– Tonight’s NXT will see an Iron Man Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Championship, and both Matt Bloom & William Regal took to social media to hype the match. The two posted to Twitter to promote the main event, which will feature Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa with the vacant NXT Title on the line:

A 4 way 60 minute Iron Man match. As a coach, I’m proud. As a fan, I’m excited. #NXTSuperTuesday Tonight! — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) September 1, 2020

Truly an opportunity borne out of difficult circumstances. One of these four men will take the mantle of #WWENXT and move the brand forward. See it all tonight on @USA_Network. #NXTSuperTuesday https://t.co/t2PBzyZzzI — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 1, 2020

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted on Tusday to note that Carmella will take on Breezango in the season one finale of The R-Truth Game Show next Tuesday on the WWE Network: