WWE News: Matt Bloom & William Regal Hype NXT Title Iron Man Match, Contestants For R-Truth Game Show Season Finale

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tonight’s NXT will see an Iron Man Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Championship, and both Matt Bloom & William Regal took to social media to hype the match. The two posted to Twitter to promote the main event, which will feature Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa with the vacant NXT Title on the line:

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted on Tusday to note that Carmella will take on Breezango in the season one finale of The R-Truth Game Show next Tuesday on the WWE Network:

