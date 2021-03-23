Matt Camp Shares Injury Update for Danny Burch (Photo)

– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Danny Burch suffered a shoulder injury last week. Matt Champ tweeted out an update on Burch today, showing an x-ray confirming that Burch suffered a separated shoulder.

Camp also noted that NXT GM William Regal will have another update soon for the WWE Universe. He wrote, “As first reported on the #NXTInjuryReport, @strongstylebrit suffered a shoulder injury and I can now confirm, along with the following X-ray, that Danny suffered a separated shoulder. @RealKingRegal told me he will be providing an update shortly to the NXT Universe.” You can view his tweet below.

Danny Burch is currently one half of the NXT tag team champions alongside Oney Lorcan. If Burch’s injury is going to put him out for an extended length of time, it possibly means they will have to forfeit or vacate the titles.