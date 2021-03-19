Latest NXT Injury Report Features Updates On Finn Balor, Danny Burch, More

The latest NXT injury report is available, and it features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. Here are the full details on the injuries, which as always includes a mix of kayfabe and real injuries:

– Balor is medically cleared “as tolerated” after suffering some injuries at the hands of Karrion Kross during Kross’ attack. He is expected to be 100% by NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver.

– Burch is believed to have a separated shoulder (as reported on Wednesday) and, if that is confirmed, will likely be out for a while.

– Escobar suffered a tongue laceration from Jordan Devlin’s headbut and is considered day-to-day, but should be cleared by next week.