– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon that were featured in the recent Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on the allegations against Vince McMahon: “I’ve seen the documentary. I’ve seen all the allegations, [they’re] disturbing to say the least, so we’ll see what happens, but like oh my God, right? We’ve all read it, it’s crazy, crazy stuff. And if proven true, then wow, right?”

His thoughts on the Mr. McMahon docuseries: “I’m a diehard wrestling fan, so nothing seemed new to me. And I get it, it wasn’t for the diehards like me, it’s for the casuals. I thought it was entertaining, I watched it. How could you not if you are a wrestling fan?”