Matt Cardona vs. Chris Dickinson Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2
Matt Cardona and Chris Dickinson will do battle at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, and Dickinson is excited about the chance to shut Cardona up. GCW announced that the two will face off at Part 2 of the event on April 2nd following the two men feuding on social media.
Dickinson reacted to the announcement, posting:
“First off I guess it must of sucked being Johnny Ace’s bitch for most of your adult life.
Secondly if he was so worried about your attire you should of been fired and thrown in jail for whatever this abomination is.”
“Looks like he contemplated a belly button tattoo 3 times that week. The only song that plays in his car is Butterfly by Crazy Town and he has a closet full of purple affliction shirts to wear when he stops in Flavor Town. Man who hurt you @TheMattCardona”
“Me firmly planting my foot in this clowns ass is for every kid like me that had to endure every mockery stereotype of ‘bros’ and Italian guys where I’m from being these fake tan jersey shore wannabe cornballs for everyone to laugh at on bad TV wrestling.
End of story.”
BREAKING:
Officially Signed for #JJSB Pt 2:
CHRIS DICKINSON
vs
MATT CARDONA
Plus:
Minoru Suzuki
Biff Busick
Mike Bailey
+more!
Get Tix:
JJSB Pt 2
Fri 4/1 – 1159PMhttps://t.co/yOooXsWH8N
JJSB Pt 1
Thurs 3/31 – 8PMhttps://t.co/gFdeC6Saqj
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/3Jw7asxmrk
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 1, 2022
First off I guess it must of sucked being Johnny Ace’s bitch for most of your adult life.
Secondly if he was so worried about your attire you should of been fired and thrown in jail for whatever this abomination is. https://t.co/zP8QYuQlxv pic.twitter.com/RV2JpqdakV
— Chris Dickinson – クリス・ディキンソン (@DirtyDickinson) March 1, 2022
Looks like he contemplated a belly button tattoo 3 times that week. The only song that plays in his car is Butterfly by Crazy Town and he has a closet full of purple affliction shirts to wear when he stops in Flavor Town. Man who hurt you @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/85vpyQfAJ4
— Chris Dickinson – クリス・ディキンソン (@DirtyDickinson) March 1, 2022
Me firmly planting my foot in this clowns ass is for every kid like me that had to endure every mockery stereotype of ‘bros’ and Italian guys where I’m from being these fake tan jersey shore wannabe cornballs for everyone to laugh at on bad TV wrestling.
End of story. https://t.co/mzyauwxVtN
— Chris Dickinson – クリス・ディキンソン (@DirtyDickinson) March 1, 2022
