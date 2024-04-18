Matt Cardona Confirms Torn Pec Injury & Surgery

Matt Cardona has confirmed a report that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will require surgery. As noted yesterday, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Cardona had told promoters he was out of action with the injury and would need to get surgery on it. Cardona posted to Twitter to confirm the news on Wednesday, noting that it came during a match on Saturday.

Cardona wrote:

“I tore my pec in a match on Saturday. I’ll be getting surgery. There is no good time to get injured…but this certainly isn’t a good time. I have to keep moving forward…there’s no other option. I can’t wrestle but I’m still available for autograph signings and appearances. [email protected] I’m #AlwayzReady for a comeback!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Cardona for a quick and full recovery.