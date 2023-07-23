wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Wins DDT Pro Universal Championship At Wrestle Peter Pan

July 23, 2023
Matt Cardona has added another title to his collection, capturing the DDT Pro Universal Championship at Wrestle Peter Pan on Sunday. As Fightful reports, the self-proclaimed Indie God defeated Tetsuya Endo to capture the title at the show.

Cardona came out for the match with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship that his wife Chelsea Green won on last week’s Raw. Accompanied by Steph DeLander, he got some help from her in picking up the win.

