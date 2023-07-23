wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Wins DDT Pro Universal Championship At Wrestle Peter Pan
Matt Cardona has added another title to his collection, capturing the DDT Pro Universal Championship at Wrestle Peter Pan on Sunday. As Fightful reports, the self-proclaimed Indie God defeated Tetsuya Endo to capture the title at the show.
Cardona came out for the match with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship that his wife Chelsea Green won on last week’s Raw. Accompanied by Steph DeLander, he got some help from her in picking up the win.
You can see some highlights below:
Holy sh…. Matt Cardona has just dethroned Tetsuya Endo to become the new #ddtpro Universal Champion at #WrestlePeterPan pic.twitter.com/XLD6REhRtV
— Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) July 23, 2023
Matt Cardona is the new DDT Universal Champion but he already has a challenger waiting for him. It’s Maki Itoh! #ddtpro #WrestlePeterPan pic.twitter.com/Sy50cpqipl
— Dramatic DDT (@DramaticDDT) July 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says Dave Meltzer’s Star Ratings Are ‘Silly’, Claims There Are ‘Moles Everywhere’
- Bruce Prichard Says There Were Talks About Bringing In New Jack For John Cena Stabbing Storyline
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Gave Up On TNA, Feels The Impact Brand Is ‘Tainted Forever’
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs