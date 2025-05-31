Matt Cardona Discusses the Challenge of Evolving His Character

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at the Squared Circle Expo, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed the evolution of his character and keeping this fresh. Below are some highlights:

Matt Cardona on evolving his character: “It’s tough, I’ll be honest. It’s tough. I keep evolving. Even when I got hurt last year, I’m like, ‘I can’t come back as the Indie God in the Deathmatch.’ I mean, I could, but I wanna come back with a different coat of paint. That’s why it’s Matt Cardona, it’s everything all wrapped into one, whether it be the Edgeheads, Major Brothers, the Zack Ryder, Broski, Deathmatch King, Indie God, it’s just all one thing.”

On why it’s a tough proposition: “But it’s tough, it’s tough, you know? How many times can I win this promotion’s title? How many times can I be Indie Wrestler of the Year? It’s like, alright, even I’m getting sick of myself.”