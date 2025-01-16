Matt Cardona Doesn’t Know His Opponent at The People vs. GCW, Would Like To Face John Cena

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Matt Cardona said that he doesn’t know who he will be facing at The People vs. GCW this weekend, as the match was ‘snakebit’. He added that he was originally meant to face Ricky Starks, before Starks was pulled from GCW events.

He said: “This match has been snakebit. Legit. There’s so many internal planned matches that have gotten cut for different reasons. I legitimately do not know [who I’m facing]. I want John Cena [laughs]. I don’t know who it’s gonna be. All I know is that I have spent a money on my entrance. Shoot, I’m not bullshitting you. I do not know. I think I’ll find out that day. We don’t know. There’s been so many people put in that spot. For one reason or another, they’ve gotten taken out of that spot. Let’s see who it is. Well that was maybe the one, I was supposed to wrestle Ricky Starks. I don’t know exactly what happened with that. I read all the rumors about it. He’s no longer in the match. So we’ll see who shows up Saturday.“