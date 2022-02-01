Matt Cardona Had to Hide His Face At The WRLD On GCW Due to Smiling

Matt Cardona had a huge amount of fun in his match at The WRLD On GCW and revealed he had to hide his face due to how much fun he was having. Cardona appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed the match, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his experience at The WRLD On GCW: “There were times in that match where I just had to turn away from the camera because I felt like I was smiling because I was having so much fun in there. I said it last time, Mikey Whipwreck brought me to ECW One Night Stand 2005, and I’ve always wanted to wrestle in that building. I never thought I would have that opportunity. To be there it was everything I hoped it would be and more.”

On his parents being at the event: “My parents were there, I don’t think they necessarily understood why everyone was booing me. I also promised my mom there would be no blood, and of course, I got hard wayed in the front and the back, bleeding from my nose and the back of my head. So, sorry mom. But what a night, I loved it.”

on the fan reaction to him: “I had made a t-shirt, ‘If Cardona wins we riot,’ and then someone had the sign. People thought I planted that sign, like no. Fans really brought that, it was just great that I had the shirt made playing off that Cena sign from so many years ago. But when I walked into that building, it was instant goosebumps, it was just a special, special night.

“Because I am such a diehard ECW fan, so that building meant so much to me. I never got to go there for the real ECW shows, but like I said, I saw One Night Stand. I feel like that was the final ECW show. That night was just incredible, but for me, this show at the Hammerstein was even more incredible. Because I got the little tease in 2005, just being a fan hoping one day I get to wrestle there. And then I finally did it and it was everything I thought it would be.”