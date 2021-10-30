wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Issues Dress Code to GCW Roster, GCW Responds

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona GCW

Matt Cardona tried to lay down a dress code for GCW talent on Friday, but it didn’t last very long. Cardona, who has been a thorn in the side of GCW’s spirit since he began appearing for them and has tried to make the company more family-friendly, posted to Twitter on Friday night to issue an edict regarding how they appear at all times.

Cardona wrote:

” As GCW Superstars, you are the company’s most visual representation. As such, the company expects you to dress appropriately and maintain a professional image at all times. (GCW events, airports, appearances, etc). Items including shorts, flip flops, and ripped/shredded shirts do not constitute professional attire. Please use your best judgment to dress professionally.

Thank you.
Matt Cardona”

GCW quickly retweeted the post with a simple “Disregard this.”

Cardona will next be in action for GCW at their November 12th Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan where he will battle Alex Shelley.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Matt Cardona, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading