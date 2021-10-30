Matt Cardona Issues Dress Code to GCW Roster, GCW Responds

Matt Cardona tried to lay down a dress code for GCW talent on Friday, but it didn’t last very long. Cardona, who has been a thorn in the side of GCW’s spirit since he began appearing for them and has tried to make the company more family-friendly, posted to Twitter on Friday night to issue an edict regarding how they appear at all times.

Cardona wrote:

” As GCW Superstars, you are the company’s most visual representation. As such, the company expects you to dress appropriately and maintain a professional image at all times. (GCW events, airports, appearances, etc). Items including shorts, flip flops, and ripped/shredded shirts do not constitute professional attire. Please use your best judgment to dress professionally. Thank you.

Matt Cardona”

GCW quickly retweeted the post with a simple “Disregard this.”

Cardona will next be in action for GCW at their November 12th Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan where he will battle Alex Shelley.