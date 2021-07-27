Matt Cardona Got Tweets From Fans Wanting Nick Gage To Kill Chelsea Green, Talks GCW Homecoming Reaction

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona discussed making his entrance at GCW Homecoming, fans tweeting at him wanting Nick Gage to kill Chelsea Green, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Matt Cardona on the initial fear of making his entrance at GCW Homecoming and people tweeting at him wanting Nick Gage to kill Chelsea Green: “I’ll be honest, there was some fear. Like walking through that curtain? You can watch the replay on FITE, like I can’t even get through the curtain. There are fans just in my face, and luckily GCW had some security for me because I think someone would’ve took me out, or tried to. It’s impossible for me to get to the ring. I finally get there and you could just feel the genuine hate, and not like ‘oh this is a bad guy we’re supposed to boo’, like hate. And during the match, the atmosphere was exciting. People like, they just wanted me to die in there. I was getting tweets like, people wanted me to die and they wanted Nick to kill Chelsea. These are human beings really typing this on their phones or their computer, like ‘what the hell is wrong with these people?’

“And then when I win? Bro, you saw the video. They were just throwing stuff. Bottles, full bottles. Somebody threw a pizza cutter? Jesus, come on. I tried to enjoy it but I was genuinely concerned. I was like ‘this isn’t stopping. This isn’t like nWo where they throw a couple bottles in and you stand there and smile.’ I didn’t know what was going to be thrown. I had no idea. But I was in there for as long as I could, I tried to get the money shot with the title. And then the GCW security was like ‘we’ve got to go. We’ve got to go out the front. Run out the front, run out the front!’ So they brought me out and fans were still chasing us out, through the Showboat Casino. It was wild.”

On his respect for Gage and his ability to connect with the crowd: “I’ve said before this death match style is not for me. It’s not my style at all, I’m not a fan of it at all. But I respect it that there are people who like it, and who am I to say what’s right and wrong in wrestling? I can’t say that. So I’ve always had some sort of respect for Nick. The guy almost died and wanted to keep going in one of his death matches. But after being in the ring with him and seeing the punishment that he takes. But not only the punishment he takes, but to see the love the fans have for him and he has back. My entrance was wild because the people wanted to kill me, his entrance was wild because the people loved him and wanted to touch him. It was nothing I had ever experienced before. You would’ve thought they were trying to kill him, but they just wanted to like bring their king to the ring. It was nuts and I respect the hell out of him. That man is one tough SOB. But it just wasn’t his night.”

On where winning the GCW title in the fashion he did ranks on his favorite moments as a wrestler: “I mean listen, winning that Intercontinental Title with my dad coming into the ring, that’s number one. But if this isn’t number two or three, I don’t know what would be. I had a kick ass death match against this death match king, I beat him, and then the place legitimately riots. You can’t really top that. It’s an unbelievable feeling, and you know I’ve been running my mouth the past couple weeks saying ‘oh I’m going to take this title to Disneyland.’ Right now I’m in the Grand Californian Hotel at the Disneyland resort. I’ve got the title, I’m going to clean off the blood, I’m going to put it in a backpack and I’m going to take a picture in front of the castle. And the GCW Universe is going to hate me for it, but all my fans are going to love and that’s the best part. I’m not changing me. I’m not turning heel, I’m not being a bad guy, I’m being me. And my fans love me, normal people love me, but this GCW Universe hates my guts and I think it’s the greatest environment. I love it.”