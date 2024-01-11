Matt Cardona Hypes NWA World Title Match At Paranoia, Says NWA Heeds Him As Champion

Matt Cardona is battling EC3 for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Paranoia, and he cut a promo for social media hyping the match. The show takes place on Saturday night and will see Cardona and EC3 face off in the Ultimate Match of Death for the title. Cardona posted to Twitter on Wednesday to hype the match, noting that the company needs him as its face.

“NWA Paranoia, it’s myself against EC3 for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “I know I sound like a broken record, but I’m the real Worlds Champion. I never lost, and this is my chance to finally get it back in a Deathmatch, and I’m the Deathmatch King. EC3 calls himself the Overman, well I’m the Indy God, and I need to walk out as champ. Not just for me. Of course, I want to be a two-time champ. But for Billy, for everybody in the back, for all the fans, and also EC3, for you. I need to beat you for you because quite frankly you need a place to work. You need the NWA to not only survive, but to thrive. The only way that is going to happen is if I’m the face of the company.”

He continued, “Now EC3, you’ve done a great job as champion. I respect what you’ve done, I respect, you have evolved, you have controlled your narrative. But now it’s time for the real Overman to take over, the Indy God, the Deathmatch King. This isn’t personal, EC3. I like you, you’ll always have a spot on the card. But I am the top, I am the main event, I’m the show, I’m whatever it takes because I do whatever it takes. This Saturday, I don’t care what weapons you bring. It doesn’t matter what you bring, bro. I’m the Deathmatch King. I beat Nick Gage. I beat the former king of the Deathmatch. There is no way I’m losing my throne and losing my crown to you, pal.”