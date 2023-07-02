– WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) was victorious in match against self-proclaimed “Indy God” Matt Cardona at tonight’s Battleground Championship Wrestling Legends Never Die event. Bully Ray set a table on fire and then powerbombed Matt Cardona through the table to score the pinfall victory.

Per the stipulations, Cardona is now banned from ever returning to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia (formerly the ECW Arena). You can view some clips and images from the match below, including Cardona’s comments on the finish. Cardona noted after the match, “My brand new gear is ruined!!!”

[SPOILER] Finish to Bully Ray vs. Matt Cardona – Loser leaves the 2300 Arena – Battleground Championship Wrestling – 07/01/23 – Philly @bullyray5150 @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/4CcUFeFR9d — Jeremy Plauche (@plauchej) July 1, 2023