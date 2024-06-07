Matt Cardona Recalls Reasons For Launching Z! True Long Island Story

Matt Cardona became a fan favorite as Zack Ryder in WWE with his Z! True Long Island Story YouTube series, and he recently looked back on his decision to do so. Cardona talked about starting the YouTube series in an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his spot in WWE at that point: “I had been in WWE for a few years and of course that was my dream to be there, but it wasn’t my dream to just be a guy on the roster. It’s cool, it’s awesome. I can say I’m a WWE superstar, but I didn’t feel like I was a superstar.”

On his reasoning for starting the show: “I’m always trying to achieve more goals, not that I’m not satisfied with what I’ve accomplished, of course I am, but I’m a big dreamer just like you guys and I feel like we only live once and YOLO right? But you have to go for it. If not now, when?”