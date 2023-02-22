Matt Cardona Recalls Winning Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 32

Matt Cardona considers his Intercontental Championship win at WrestleMania 32 one of his career highs, and he recently looked back on the bout. Cardona appeared on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and during the interview he discussed the win at the 2016 PPV; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being booked for the match: “Just being in that match was a win for me. Just to have a WrestleMania entrance and to see my name in a WrestleMania program … it was cool. Then days before [the show], they told me I was gonna win.”

On the moment when he won the title: “I ended up winning the Intercontinental title. My dad genuinely jumped the guardrail and slid into the ring. It’s a moment I will never ever forget. That moment was very very special to me.”