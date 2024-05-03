Matt Cardona Gives Update On Pec Injury, Says He Has Big Announcement At GCW Rather You Than Me

Matt Cardona recently have an update on his torn pectoral muscle and teased a big announcement at GCW Rather You Than Me. Cardona confirmed last month that he had suffered a torn pec and would be undergoing surgery to fix it. He spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and gave an update on his recovery and more; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his pectoral injury: “Obviously, there’s no good time to get injured in wrestling, I guess in any sport, but this is certainly not a good time. I was just hyping up, and I put out this video, four years since I’ve been released from WWE, all the things I’ve done, and then boom, same day, I knew my pec’s torn. But I wasn’t gonna say it that day. I let the video get a million or so views, and then I said, oh, by the way, tore my pec. Even that, just clotheslining someone over the top rope, shit happens, right? I felt it right away. Then I was hoping I didn’t need surgery, but I did.

“Fast-forward, it’s been two weeks. The tendon has been repaired, and now it’s just rehab. It’s just resting. But Matt Cardona doesn’t rest. Matt Cardona can’t sit on the coach. I can’t Netflix and chill. So the first 48 hours after I got surgery, instead of relaxing and sleeping and eating junk food, I did eat some junk food, but I wasn’t just on my email, on my phone, on my calendar, calling all these promoters, switching around my schedule because in wrestling, especially independent wrestling, it’s so hard to gain momentum. But it’s even harder to get it back after you lose it, and I wasn’t just gonna take three, four, five, six months off, no way. So I’m still gonna be making towns. I’m not gonna be wrestling, so as far as limitations, I can’t wrestle. That’s pretty much it. But I don’t think people come to see Matt Cardona have a wrestling match. I think they come to see Matt Cardona to see the entrance, to see the promo, to flip me off, and then go buy my merchandise. Sure, can I wrestle? Yes. But that’s the extra.”

On his appearance at GCW Rather You Than Me: “I’ve got a major announcement in Tampa. Listen, like I said earlier, I’m not taking a vacation. This is not a vacation one bit. I’m actually gonna be the busiest I’ve been because I’m gonna make all these shows, and then when I’m home, I’m gonna rehab, plus go to the gym, plus do the podcast, plus make wrestling figures. That’s just how I operate, and I have a major announcement that will shake up the summer for GCW for 2024, leading into their big event, Homecoming in August. That’s where I had the Deathmatch with Nick Gage, was Homecoming 2021. I kind of treat Homecoming like it’s their WrestleMania. So what’s Matt Cardona gonna do at Homecoming this year? We’ll find out. At least, we’ll plant some seeds in Tampa.”