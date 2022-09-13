wrestling / News
Matt Cardona vs. Bully Ray Set For Battleground Championship Wrestling In December
Matt Cardona will take on Bully Ray toward the end of the year at Battleground Championship Wrestling. Cardona announced on Monday that the two feuding stars, who have been going back and forth online for quite some time, will face off at BCW A Tribute to the Extreme on December 17th.
The show takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see the announcement below:
IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING!!!@bullyray5150 w/ @TestifyDVon vs. The Deathmatch King Matt Cardona
In the ECW Arena!
Get your tickets here!https://t.co/YV0X21OdQk pic.twitter.com/bXtBPou5RN
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2022
