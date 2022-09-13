wrestling / News

Matt Cardona vs. Bully Ray Set For Battleground Championship Wrestling In December

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Battleground Championship Wrestling A Tribute to the Extreme Image Credit: Battleground Championship Wrestling

Matt Cardona will take on Bully Ray toward the end of the year at Battleground Championship Wrestling. Cardona announced on Monday that the two feuding stars, who have been going back and forth online for quite some time, will face off at BCW A Tribute to the Extreme on December 17th.

The show takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see the announcement below:

