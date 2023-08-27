wrestling / News

Matt Cardona vs. Kerry Morton Added to Tonight’s NWA 75

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA 75 - Matt Cardona vs. Kerry Morton Image Credit: NWA

– NWA has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s NWA 75 Night 2 event. Matt Cardona will face Kerry Morton in a singles matchup. Cardona attacked Ricky Morton last night, prompting a save by Kerry Morton and The Southern Six, prompting this matchup tonight.

Cardona tweeted on tonight’s matchup, “I beat his daddy last night! And now I’ll beat him too!!!” You can check out the match announcement below. NWA 75: Night 2 is being held in St. Louis, Missouri and will be broadcast live on FITE TV.

