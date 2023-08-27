wrestling / News
Matt Cardona vs. Kerry Morton Added to Tonight’s NWA 75
– NWA has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s NWA 75 Night 2 event. Matt Cardona will face Kerry Morton in a singles matchup. Cardona attacked Ricky Morton last night, prompting a save by Kerry Morton and The Southern Six, prompting this matchup tonight.
Cardona tweeted on tonight’s matchup, “I beat his daddy last night! And now I’ll beat him too!!!” You can check out the match announcement below. NWA 75: Night 2 is being held in St. Louis, Missouri and will be broadcast live on FITE TV.
Just Announced for Night 2 of #NWA75: @TheMattCardona continues his rivalry with The Morton’s as he takes on the challenge of @RealKerryMorton! pic.twitter.com/ewz0khkbhb
— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023
I beat his daddy last night! And now I’ll beat him too!!! https://t.co/hbv2Gv9jZq
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 27, 2023
We found @RealKerryMorton to get a response to this. #NWA75 @TheMattCardona https://t.co/SwG2An0fek pic.twitter.com/guOQUoG8HL
— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023
