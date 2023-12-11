Matt Cardona Would Love to Wrestle David Arquette, Wants To Sign Him to Action Figure Deal

Matt Cardona says he would love to get a match with former WCW World Champion and death match competitor David Arquette. Cardona spoke with Dashawn’s 2 Cents recently after a GCW show and was asked about Arquette; you can check out some highlights below:

On wanting a match with Arquette: “David Arquette, he’s been ducking me for years… I would love to wrestle David Arquette. Or maybe he could be the next ‘Broski.’ Steph De Lander, Jimmy Lloyd, David Arquette. Can you imagine the heat?”

On trying to get Arquette an action figure: “I’m trying to sign David Arquette [to an action figure deal]. David, what the f**k, dude? It’s not like you have any other figures; it’s not like Mattel or Jazwares is knocking on your f**king door. Let’s get some figures made, pal. I think we’re not mainstream enough for David Arquette.”