Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’

– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”

Matt Cardona responded later on. He wrote, “Zack Ryder is dead. Long live Matt Cardona!” You can view that exchange below. WWE previously released Cardona in April 2020.