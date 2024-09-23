Matt Cardona Announces Comeback, Says He Will Never Quit

In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona announced that he was returning to wrestling following a torn pectoral muscle, noting that he will never quit. He also said his new name would be ‘The Complete’ Matt Cardona.

He wrote: “This was just supposed to be my comeback from injury video, but it’s so much more than that…It’s my career video…My LIFE video. The office has counted me out. The fans have counted me out. I’ve even counted myself out! But I always come back. It’s not over until I quit…and I’ll never quit! I am “The Complete” Matt Cardona. If you’ve ever supported me, please share this video.”

In the video itself, he said: “When is enough enough? When is the boyhood dream over? In this business, the only thing harder than getting over is staying over. Do I have what it takes to start over? They said I was just another guy, and I became the Internet Champion. They tried to ignore me, but the fans wouldn’t let them. They thought I was dead, only to come back stronger than ever. They said I wasn’t tough enough, so I took the Deathmatch crown. They said I wasn’t a top guy, and I became a god. They said I had all the tools, creative has nothing for you. Creative? I am the creative. I am complete, ‘The Complete’ Matt Cardona.”