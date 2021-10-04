Matt Cross On Potentially Reviving Son of Havoc For Azteca Lucha, Competing In Opera Cup

Matt Cross is set to compete in the MLW Opera Cup that begins airing this week, and the MLW roster member discussed the opportunity and more in a new interview. Cross spoke with Wrestling Inc, and you can check out the highlights below:

On whether he’ll bring Son of Havoc to Azteca Lucha: “The future is unwritten. We’ll see. Obviously, I carry the spirit of that company with me strongly. I think Pentagon Jr. was one of the names that just absolutely exploded from that universe, but he was a guy that had cool vignettes, and cool promos, and won every match and was the man, whereas I was sort of this organic build.

“And it was just people connecting with me and my hard work, and ‘what’s your favorite Son of Havoc vignette?’ There wasn’t really any. So it’s just pure workhorse, bust ass stuff that people identified with, and that resonates within me and I carry that forward. That spirit’s undying. It’s within me, so we’ll see where it goes in a new temple, or a new place, or a new company, or Azteca Underground or whatever it may be. That fire still burns within me, and we’ll see how that plays out in MLW.”

On facing Calvin Tankman in the first round of the Opera Cup: “It’s gonna be awesome. It’s my first time ever, which always excites me. I mean, I’ve been in this business now 22 years, so it gets harder and harder to find guys that I haven’t wrestled yet. So Calvin is one of them. It’s always amazing to see how you’re going to match up against somebody. I think that’s one of the insane things about what we do. We’re gonna show up that day, and whatever happens happens.

“Styles clash, personalities clash, you never know what you’re going to get into. I think that I personally have my best matches against competent big men. So I’m looking forward to it. Mil Muertes in Lucha Underground. There were so many guys. Once it was Bronson Reed I wrestled in Melbourne, Australia. So many big guys I’ve just had amazing matches with, so if I go off that, there’s a lot for me to be excited about and looking forward to.”

On competing in the tournament: “It’s awesome. I mean, it’s just a huge opportunity for me, and that’s all I’ve ever asked for. Again, I’ve been wrestling for over two decades, and I just, even to this day, want and ask for a shot. And I feel like this is a shot. This is a chance to be seen. This is a chance to do something, and that’s all that I’ve ever asked for. It’s awesome.

“A lot of eyes are gonna be on us. I know some of this stuff’s gonna air on Vice, and I’m a personal big fan of Vice as a complete separate aside, so I think it’s pretty awesome that they have pro wrestling because I watch the channel anyway. And so to have those eyes, I mean, you have to have letters associated with you in this business, whether it’s ABC or whatever it is. You have to have those things sort of with you for fans to understand and follow your journey. So here are those letters to be associated with. Here’s a cup. Here’s something with history. Here’s a chance to be seen on television. It’s a great recipe.”