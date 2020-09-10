Matt Hardy Addresses All Out Injury On AEW Dynamite (Clip)

Matt Hardy appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and addressed his injury at AEW All Out. As previously reported, Hardy suffered an injury in his Broken Rules Match against Sammy6 Guevara when he and Guevara went off a lift, intending to go through two tables. Hardy missed the first completely and appeared to hit his head on the concrete. While the match was initially stopped, mere minutes later the match was restarted and Hardy picked up the win.

During the appearance, Hardy addressed his “scary fall,” saying that he wanted to thank the fans in the arena and those watching at home. He noted that he knows it frightened a lot of people and said that he will make a full recovery. He thanked his family, with wife Reby in attendance, and apologized for putting them through that.

Hardy concluded that he after several tests he will make a 100% recovery and that he’s lucky. He said that he’s going to go back to getting healthy but will be back and will be going after the AEW World Championship when he returns.

The crowd breaks out in @MATTHARDYBRAND chants as he begins talking 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TDmH9whezj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020