Matt Hardy Details Backstage Heat With The Undertaker In WWE

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about a period in his career where he had significant backstage heat with The Undertaker. He explained how a mistake at Survivor Series led to him being “punished” by the company while feuding with Edge. You can check out some highlights below:

On the set up to the incident: “I know they were going to make me pay for forcing the fans to bring me back. So I kind of did that. And I think probably what their mindset was was just, I end up losing in the final match we have, and I go to SmackDown. But when I was at SmackDown, too, they still wanted to do things and push me. There was a Survivor Series incident where Undertaker was coming out, coming in the ring and beating up people. It was right after Eddie died, so things had changed, and I was supposed to be in a different match.”

On the moment: “And then I was in the ring, and I just thought, ‘Hey, do you really want me in this scenario in the ring?’ And I remember even asking Vince about it, and some of the other guys said, ‘Well, I need someone of importance in the ring, so just be in the ring and just get out of there quickly or whatever.’ And then I remember speaking to one of the agents. They said, ‘Okay, well, if that’s what Vince told you to do, do it.’ And I was leaning on the ropes, and I was probably in the wrong. I was in the wrong, not probably in the wrong. I was in the wrong by doing that. Undertaker ended up being hot about it. And I had heat with Undertaker for a while, and eventually made all that right. And I just went through a period of putting people over, getting beat, getting punished, and it was what it was, and I just weathered the storm and then got back on track.”

