Matt Hardy Teases Cameos For The Firm Deletion, Says It’ll Be a Little Different Than Past Versions

Matt Hardy is looking forward to the Firm Deletion in AEW, and he recently gave an idea of what to expect for the match. Hardy discussed the upcoming bout pitting The Hardy Boyz, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy against Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Lee Moriarty on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On what to expect for the match: “It’s gonna be a lot of fun to go back to the Hardy Compound. I’m really excited to take four-man teams, eight people altogether, and have a match on the Hardy Compound. That’s something we’ve never done before. We did a lot of stuff with Decay, where there were six people that were interacting with one another. Obviously, that’d be myself, Jeff, and Queen Rebecca vs. Abyss, Crazzy Steve, and Rosemary. Now, to have eight people out there. The Hardy Compound always promises to have cameos. It always has special guest appearances.

“I’m excited for this one because I feel like it’s going to be a little different than all the other ones. There’s a lot of guys involved, but it’s also going to be based in more of an AEW Universe, I feel, than any other cinematic match has been because I get the fact that they are a more sports-centric type of promotion. So we’re gonna have some fun, entertaining moments. There’s going to be a lot of great physicality. It’s going to be pretty brutal in many ways, a lot of spots that are going to take your breath away, but it’s also going to be based in reality, which I think is going to be very good for the AEW audience.”

On the House Hardly members appearing: “I think you’re going to see all of the classic House Hardy family members there during this match. You’ll get to see the baby Hardy Boyz. You’re going to get to see Queen Rebecca. I’m sure you’ll see Senor Benjamin, and I imagine there’ll also be a cameo by Gothic Baby [Matt’s daughter], so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Matt said. “Let me say this, too, Jon. Speaking of Stokely, King Maxel has got his Swanton down. He’s about ready to Maxton Stokely, too. Hopefully, he gets in his way. He’ll Maxton his ass. I don’t think [Stokely Hathaway] realized that King Maxel was still undefeated. He’s 3-0. So, we’ll see. Maybe we can build a match within ‘The Firm Deletion’ match.”