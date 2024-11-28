Matt Hardy Denies That He Has Issues With CM Punk, Talks TNA’s Future

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the belief that he has heat with CM Punk and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk: “I don’t have any issues with Punk. I think Punk is extremely talented. I think he’s great. The only thing I said, which people will hold over my head, like, ‘Oh, my God, he doesn’t like CM Punk,’ was just that I think he was wrong in the All Out deal where he called out The Elite and Hangman and everything else. I just think he was in the wrong there, and kind of started the problem. As far as Punk goes, I don’t have issues with Punk. I think Punk is talented as s**t. He’s very special. He truly is one of a kind, especially the way he connects with people. He connects so deep to people, his emotional connection to his fan base is unreal. It’s very reminiscent of the way Jeff’s fan base connects with him because they’re loyal to the very end, to the ends of the Earth.”

On the future of TNA: “I love the fact that TNA is back on the upswing. They actually have a lot of big moves planned for 2025 that I’m privy to right now, things that they’re working on and going to be doing and trying to evolve the company, trying to get back into being more of a mainstream act in many, many capacities.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.