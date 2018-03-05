wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Discusses The Bucks of Youth Coming to WWE, The Dudley Boyz Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame
Matt Hardy recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta and sportskeeda.com, here are the highlights…
On The Bucks of Youth Coming to WWE: That’s an interesting question. Personally, I’m a fan of the Bucks of Youth both as performers and as people. I think they’re doing pretty well right now and I can see them staying in that same division. But I certainly think that they could end up in WWE if they decided to make that decision.
On The Dudley Boyz Going Into The WWE Hal of Fame: I think the Dudley Boyz going into the Hall of Fame is a great decision. They’re very deserving of it.
His Thoughts on The Bar: I think they came into their own. I mean obviously they were two singles guys, they were thrown together as a tag team and I think over the course of the last year especially since they had the story with myself and Brother Nero, I believe they came into their own. And they’re one of the best tag teams in the business right now.
His Thoughts on Rockstar Spud & Mahabali Shera Coming to WWE: Very happy. I worked with Rockstar Spud and I think he’s extremely talented. I think he has a lot to offer. I think he’s in a great role where he is right now as the GM of 205 Live.