Matt Hardy On the Good & Bad of Social Media, Not Letting It Affect Him

Matt Hardy recently touched on the pluses and minuses of social media following his row with Jim Cornette and Cornette’s fans. As reported, Hardy had a back and forth with Cornette early this week and he talked about social media in the wake of that on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the good and bad of social media: “I have said this for a long time. Social media is the best thing ever to happen and social media is the worst thing to ever happen. When you are on social media, it gives guys that are hungry and driven a great platform to promote themselves, to promote their business, to promote their projects — whatever it may be. But it also allows people to come on social media without accountability and without responsibility. And they can insult people and troll people.”

On not letting the criticism from Cornette fans negative affect him: “Just because there are a group of people that may follow someone who is an antiquated relic in terms of his opinions — if they came at me and insult me that doesn’t bother me at all. Matter of fact, it is kind of like a badge of honor because I am picking up attention in some capacity”. Hardy has realized the best response is not to waste energy arguing or trying to change opinions… Social media is a magical thing. It is a monster. It is so powerful, I just hope people try hard to be very responsible and use it for good.”