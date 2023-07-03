Matt Hardy Weighs In On The Hardys Possibly Wrestling In ROH

The Hardys had a stint in ROH in the mid-2010s, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on a potential return to wrestle there. ROH is of course owned by AEW’s Tony Khan, and the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy saw Matt discussing the potential of competing in the promotion.

“I think that’s a possibility,” he said (per Fightful). “I think you could see that happening. I heard at one point, you know, maybe some buzz about having actual blood brothers all locked up in a match.”

He continued, “It’s interesting because there are several sets of blood brothers in AEW. There’s us, The Gunns. There’s the [Young] Bucks and then there’s Penta & Fenix. So who knows? We’ll see what ends up happening, but yeah, I think another match with Penta & Fenix, we have wrestled them before, but I think that would be fun to do a little program with those guys.”.