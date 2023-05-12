Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy Feel Great Following Firm Deletion, Excited For What’s Next

Team Hardy deleted The Firm on last week’s AEW Rampage, and Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy are both excited for what’s next. The two AEW stars talked about their Deletion match from last week’s AEW Rampage on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On their Firm Deletion win

Hardy: “I think we really did delete The Firm. They might stick around for a week or two, but I think that was basically the end of The Firm. You’re welcome, audience.”

Kassidy: “I feel great. We got out of this contract. I’m free, he’s free. The possibilities after this are endless.”

On the storyline coming to an end

Kassidy: “It’s been amazing. We finally deleted The Firm and we finally got out of these bullshit ass contracts. Like I said, we’re free men now, so I’m excited for the future.”

Hardy: “I think it opens up a lot of potential for The Hardys running for the tag titles, Hardy Party running for the trios titles. A lot of good stuff, man. Very exciting future ahead of us.”