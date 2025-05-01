Matt Hardy Says He & Jeff Did Work For WWE Over WrestleMania Week

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about The Hardy Boyz’s recent work with WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Becky Lynch being the one behind Bayley’s attack: “I guess they had been working to get something going with Becky Lynch, and they ended up going with what they felt was for the greater good, getting Becky Lynch back on TV and having ‘The Man’ come back around. I thought the match was good; I thought the match was fine. I didn’t have any kind of issues with it. It did a good job of enhancing Becky. And then, you see the next night they know how to immediately, boom! They use that rematch clause, that old WWE rematch clause. And they win the tag titles back, and then you have a Becky heel turn. So that’s really where they wanted to get. And I felt like they thought the best way to present her was to introduce her back on the big stage.”

On recent work with WWE: “We go back [from WrestleCon], we just have enough time. I shave, I shower, and then we get in the car — WWE sent a little limo over to get us. We go to WWE HQ, we sit there, we do 90 minutes of work with WWE, and we see some people over there, whatever. This ends up being about two hours by the time we get back.”

