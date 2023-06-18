Matt Hardy’s Kids Can Buy Their Own Matt Hardy At Matt Hardy’s Arcade

The latest arc in the feud between Ethan Page and Matt Hardy has seen Hardy acquire control of Page’s contract, and each passing realization seems to instill Page with a deeper level of disbelief regarding all things Hardy. In a recent interview on Busted Open, Page shared an anecdote regarding some of the features he witnessed during his time at the Hardy Family Compound (via Fightful). You can find a highlight from Page and listen to the full episode below.

On the arcade Page saw at the Compound: “This man has a freaking arcade, and in this arcade, when his children beat me in these games that we played, they got tickets that came out of the machine, and on the tickets, it says Matt Hardy. This is the real deal. You can take these tickets, I watched his sons do this, you can take these tickets to a wall of prizes, where you can purchase a Matt Hardy with your tickets.”