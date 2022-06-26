Matt Hardy on What Too Cool Could’ve Added to the Early TLC Matches in WWE

– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy reflected on the former WWE tag team of Too Cool (Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on how he thinks Too Cool would’ve fared in the TLC and Ladder Matches of the time: “If they would have been involved like in the TLC stuff, if they had been in the Ladder Matches, the Table Matches, and TLC Matches, they’d have been a lot more beloved. I think they were great. I think they were a very integral part of the tag team division at this time and they were over huge. Every night. They were one of the biggest pops. But I feel like, just the three teams, you know, myself, my brother, Edge, Christian, and the Dudleyz, that were involved in that were almost like a level above everyone else because of our TLC contributions.”

On what they would’ve added to the TLC matchups: “I think they could have, I do think they could have, I think they would have been very smart and unique about the way they interacted and they would do some funny stuff, some comedy stuff, but I think there would have been room for them in there. I think they would have done okay in that.”