Matt Hardy Says ‘Goodbye’ After Randy Orton Attack on Raw
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy is teasing his farewell from WWE TV after Randy Orton’s attack on him during Raw. On Monday’s episode, Matt came out to question Orton about his attack on Edge a couple of weeks ago, and fell victim to the Viper as a result. Following the segment, Hardy took to Twitter to share a “Goodbye” message:
GOODBYE. https://t.co/qplBdmjFKp pic.twitter.com/SSsKpErA4H
— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 11, 2020
There’s no confirmation, it must be said, that this is it for Hardy. The WWE star has been in talks with WWE about a new contract, with the sticking point being how he’ll be used. His contract ends on March 1st.
