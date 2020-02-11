wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Says ‘Goodbye’ After Randy Orton Attack on Raw

February 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy WWE Raw

Matt Hardy is teasing his farewell from WWE TV after Randy Orton’s attack on him during Raw. On Monday’s episode, Matt came out to question Orton about his attack on Edge a couple of weeks ago, and fell victim to the Viper as a result. Following the segment, Hardy took to Twitter to share a “Goodbye” message:

There’s no confirmation, it must be said, that this is it for Hardy. The WWE star has been in talks with WWE about a new contract, with the sticking point being how he’ll be used. His contract ends on March 1st.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading