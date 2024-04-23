– As noted, former WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes shared an emotional video earlier today, confirming his release from WWE. Later on, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy responded to Cameron’s video, sharing some words of encouragement via his X account. You can read the comments Hardy shared below:

“Trevor, I love your passion & your raw emotion. I’ve been in your life & known you since you were literally born. I am IMMENSELY proud of you. So is your father. The first release from your dream hits hard, but it ushers in a period of personal growth & mandatory change. It’s also a great time to show the world exactly who you are. You’re one of the most gifted pro wrestlers I’ve ever seen. It’s in your blood, in your soul. I see nothing but great things coming to you in your future.”