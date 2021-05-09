wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Touts AEW Ratings in Response to Troll, PWA Black Label Wrestler Knocked Out During Show
– Matt Hardy fired back at a user on Twitter who took shots at AEW, and touted the company’s ratings success last week in the process. Hardy replied to a user who responded a tweet in his spat on Twitter with Jim Cornette. The user called AEW “silly and stupid,” to which Hardy wrote:
“People love @AEW, dumbass. #AEWDynamite WAS THE #1 TV SHOW ON CABLE THIS WEEK!
I know you CAnon bootlickers have to follow archaic beliefs & spew these things, which happened over a year ago.
AEW is here to stay. Let a friend know via telegram/rotary phone & spread the word!”
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 8, 2021
– PWInsider reports that Paris De Silva was knocked out during the main event of Saturday’s PWA Black Label show, which streamed on FITE TV. De Silva was in a PWA Tag Team Title match alongside his VeloCities partner Jude London against Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher. Davis and Fletcher won the match to win the titles, and during the bout he was thrown from suplex position at Fletcher, who superkicked him and knocked him out.
According to the site, De Silva was responsive backstage and was transported to hospital after the show. He posted to Twitter today, writing:
Alive. pic.twitter.com/Qd2e6SC7iS
— Spartan Spirit (@ParisDeSilva22) May 9, 2021
