Impact News: Matt Morgan Appears On Impact Wrestling, Good Brothers Brawl With Briscoes On Their Farm

– TNA original Matt Morgan made a surprise appearance on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Morgan was interviewed backstage by Gia Miller and had a confrontation with Vincent, as you can see below.

Morgan last appeared in the company back in 2017 and is a former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion. He was elected in May as the mayor of Longwood, California, a position he previously held in 2019 and 2020.

– The Good Brothers attempted to get one over on the Briscoes at the latter teams’ farm, resulting in a brawl between the two teams: