Matt Riddle Announced for MCW’s 2024 Winter Blast Tour
November 21, 2023 | Posted by
– MCW Pro Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle will be working the 2024 Winter Blast Tour. The event will be held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, February 3. This will mark Riddle’s first post-WWE appearance since he was released last September.
Riddle will also be taking part in a pre-show meet and greet with Bryan Idol and Natalia Markova.
