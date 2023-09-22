Matt Riddle Confirms He’s No Longer With WWE

Matt Riddle is the latest to confirm that he has exited WWE. Riddle posted to his Twitter account on Friday evening to announce that he’s left the company. Riddle’s release comes along with several other releases that started on Thursday. PWInsider reports that the release took place at around 5 PM ET today.

Riddle wrote:

“Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon.”

The former Raw Tag Team Champion had been with WWE since 2018 and moved to the main roster in 2020. His time in WWE was not without controversy; he was accused of sexual assault in the summer of 2020 and entered rehab after reportedly failing a drug test in December of last year.

Riddle had not been on TV since he accused a Port Authority police officer of sexually assaulting him while he was at JFK Airport on September 10th in a social media post that was deleted shortly after. The Port Authority is investigating the incident. Riddle’s absence from TV and live events since the incident was described as being due to a medical issue.