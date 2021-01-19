wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Takes Jab At Goldberg In Photo With Gillberg
It’s no secret that Matt Riddle has built up a feud with Goldberg over the years, and he decided to have a little more fun with it after the return of Gillberg on this week’s RAW.
Riddle took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Gillberg while stating that the latter has the edge on “Willy G.”
“Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is 10 times the man Willy G could ever be! #gillberg #stallion #WWERaw #hesmybro,” Riddle wrote.
Goldberg is set to return to RAW next week ahead of challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.
Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is 10 times the man Willy G could ever be! #gillberg #stallion #WWERaw #hesmybro pic.twitter.com/QYUCki187F
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 19, 2021
