Matt Riddle Takes Jab At Goldberg In Photo With Gillberg

It’s no secret that Matt Riddle has built up a feud with Goldberg over the years, and he decided to have a little more fun with it after the return of Gillberg on this week’s RAW.

Riddle took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Gillberg while stating that the latter has the edge on “Willy G.”

“Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is 10 times the man Willy G could ever be! #gillberg #stallion #WWERaw #hesmybro,” Riddle wrote.

Goldberg is set to return to RAW next week ahead of challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.