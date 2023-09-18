Matt Riddle Reportedly Not At Tonight’s WWE Raw

Matt Riddle may not be returning to WWE TV on tonight’s episode of Raw after all. As had been reported, Riddle was expected to return at tonight’s Raw taping after being pulled from last week’s episode and this past weekend’s live events due to what was described as a medical issue. However, PWInsider reports that as of 4 PM ET, Riddle had not been seen backstage at tonight’s show.

Riddle last competed for WWE in a Tornado Tag Team match on the September 4th episode of Raw. He drew headlines when he accused a Port Authority police officer of sexually assaulting him while he was at JFK Airport on September 10th. The accusation was made in a social media post that has since been deleted. The Port Authority is investigating the incident.